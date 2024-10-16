Elon Musk showed the Tesla Cybercab robot taxi with autopilot, without steering wheel and pedals16.10.24
At the We, Robot event, Tesla announced several new futuristic cars, the main one of which was a robotax called the Cybercab. Although the name is not yet finalized (Elon Musk has used both Cybercab and Robotaxi), the vehicle itself has attracted considerable attention.
The Cybercab is a two-seater autonomous vehicle with a futuristic design that includes butterfly doors and the absence of traditional controls such as steering wheel, pedals, dashboard and other mechanical controls. There is only a large display on the front, and the back glass is missing. Externally, the car resembles the Tesla Cybertruck, including matrix headlights integrated into the front light bar.
Musk noted that the Cybercab will be the first Tesla car to support wireless induction charging as standard. This is especially important for unmanned vehicles, because it allows them to charge themselves without the need to connect to an outlet. Tesla also demonstrated an automatic car cleaning system.
Despite the presentation, details about the Cybercab’s characteristics are scarce. Musk said the car will cost $0.20 per mile to run (about $0.125 per kilometer), which seems very ambitious. The cost of the car for purchase will be less than $30,000, and it will be available not only for the autonomous fleet of the Tesla Network, but also for individual buyers.
Production of the Cybercab is planned for 2026, but Musk indicated that the date could be pushed to 2027.
