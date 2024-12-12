Elon Musk has made his AI chatbot Grok free for everyone

Elon Musk has made Grok, a chatbot running on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), free for all registered users. Previously, access to the bot was limited to X Premium subscribers.

Features of the Grok chatbot

The chatbot stands out for its speed and unique capabilities:

Real-time : Grok can quickly analyze posts in X, which gives it access to up-to-date information. Unlike ChatGPT, which uses data until October 2023, Grok is updated on the fly.

: Grok can quickly analyze posts in X, which gives it access to up-to-date information. Unlike ChatGPT, which uses data until October 2023, Grok is updated on the fly. Code and images : The bot can work with code and generate images. However, photorealistic generation via the Aurora neural network has been replaced by a more limited version of Flux, which generates images in less detail.

: The bot can work with code and generate images. However, photorealistic generation via the Aurora neural network has been replaced by a more limited version of Flux, which generates images in less detail. Language support: Available in Ukrainian and offers a “funny” mode that allows you to diversify your answers.

How to get started

To use Grok, you need to:

Log in to the X social network. Go to the Grok section, which is located in the action menu.

Free access comes with limitations: you can send up to 10 requests every 2 hours and generate no more than three images per day.

Grok was developed as part of Elon Musk’s xAI company, founded in 2023. xAI has now closed a $6 billion funding round at a $50 billion valuation, which is more than the value of X at the time of Musk’s purchase. The company is working on a standalone app for Grok and a new language model, Grok 3.