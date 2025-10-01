Electronic Arts to be sold to private investors for $55 billion01.10.25
Electronic Arts has been sold to a consortium of investors for $55 billion. The deal was concluded between Silver Lake, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF), and Affinity Partners. The consortium will receive 100% of the company, while PIF will retain its existing stake of 9.9%. EA shareholders will receive $210 per share—a 25% premium over the market price at the close of trading on September 25, 2025.
The sale of Electronic Arts has been approved by EA’s board of directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, pending receipt of all regulatory approvals and shareholder approval. The financing is a combination of equity ($36 billion from PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners) and debt financing ($20 billion from JPMorgan Chase Bank, of which $18 billion will be available upon closing).
Following the deal’s closing, EA’s headquarters will remain in Redwood City, California, and CEO Andrew Wilson will continue to lead the company. He noted that the deal recognizes the contributions EA’s teams have made to creating world-renowned games and opens up new opportunities to expand the boundaries of entertainment, sports, and technology.
Gaming journalist Jason Schreier notes that $20 billion in debt is the main risk of the deal, as it could lead to cost cutting, further layoffs, and more aggressive monetization of EA’s products.
