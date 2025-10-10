Edifier Huazai New Cyber ​​- either Bluetooth speaker or computer case

Edifier has unveiled the Huazai New Cyber ​​desktop Bluetooth speaker, a unique audio system designed to resemble a modern PC case. The device features a 2.8-inch screen, 2.1-channel speakers, and supports 35W fast charging via USB.

The speaker features a futuristic design, with a display and RGB lighting inside the case that mimics the rotation of cooling fans. The screen can display song lyrics, system information (such as CPU temperature, RAM load, and graphics), as well as a clock or background images. The top of the device is decorative, while the bottom serves as the speaker. A convenient carrying handle is located on top.

The Edifier Huazai New Cyber ​​is a 2.1-channel system with a four-inch subwoofer, two 52mm drivers, and three passive membranes. It has a nominal power of 60W and a peak power of 120W. A dual Class-D amplifier with a DSP processor handles audio processing, delivering clear and precise sound.

Connections include Bluetooth 6.0, AUX, USB, and USB-A and USB-C ports supporting charging up to 35W. The RGB backlighting supports 16.8 million colors and eight different lighting modes. Noise levels are under 20 dB, making the speaker virtually silent.

The speaker’s dimensions are 294 x 151 x 214 mm, and it’s priced in China at 1,499 yuan (approximately $210). It’s available in two colors: Aurora White and Phantom Black.