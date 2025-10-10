Edifier Huazai New Cyber - either Bluetooth speaker or computer case10.10.25
Edifier has unveiled the Huazai New Cyber desktop Bluetooth speaker, a unique audio system designed to resemble a modern PC case. The device features a 2.8-inch screen, 2.1-channel speakers, and supports 35W fast charging via USB.
The speaker features a futuristic design, with a display and RGB lighting inside the case that mimics the rotation of cooling fans. The screen can display song lyrics, system information (such as CPU temperature, RAM load, and graphics), as well as a clock or background images. The top of the device is decorative, while the bottom serves as the speaker. A convenient carrying handle is located on top.
The Edifier Huazai New Cyber is a 2.1-channel system with a four-inch subwoofer, two 52mm drivers, and three passive membranes. It has a nominal power of 60W and a peak power of 120W. A dual Class-D amplifier with a DSP processor handles audio processing, delivering clear and precise sound.
Connections include Bluetooth 6.0, AUX, USB, and USB-A and USB-C ports supporting charging up to 35W. The RGB backlighting supports 16.8 million colors and eight different lighting modes. Noise levels are under 20 dB, making the speaker virtually silent.
The speaker’s dimensions are 294 x 151 x 214 mm, and it’s priced in China at 1,499 yuan (approximately $210). It’s available in two colors: Aurora White and Phantom Black.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Edifier Huazai New Cyber - either Bluetooth speaker or computer case Bluetooth edifier speaker
Edifier unveiled the Huazai New Cyber desktop Bluetooth speaker, a unique audio system designed to resemble a modern PC case.
Tag Heuer and New Balance released titanium smartwatch with fitness features fitness-tracker smart watches
The Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E5 is fully compatible with iOS and Android, supports water resistance up to 50 meters, and supports contactless payments via NFC.
Megogo Megopack Y subscription includes YouTube Premium
Gamer finds end of the Minecraft world after 14 years of trying
SWIFT will create its own blockchain
Sharge Disk Pro – universal SSD case with active cooling
Kia Soul discontinued after 16 years producing
WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames
OpenAI order AMD processors for billion dollars
Dozens of games removed from Steam due to Unity engine vulnerability
Monobank developer attracted $1 billion investments
Updated Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 tablet have 144 Hz screen
New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $99
Scans of Discord users’ documents were stolen