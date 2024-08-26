Digital View’s commercial E-Ink displays charge via Wi-Fi26.08.24
Screens based on E-Ink technology have long been known for their advantages, such as the effect of reading from paper and minimal power consumption. The new Digital View display is another step forward in this technology, eliminating the need for batteries entirely. Instead, it gets the energy it needs through a Wi-Charge wireless power module.
Currently, this technology may be inconvenient for everyday use, as the screen will not refresh if it leaves the energy transfer zone. However, this solution is already well suited for use in advertising panels, information boards in museums, art galleries or help screens. The main advantage of such a system is the ability to keep the display always on without the need to replace or recharge the battery.
Energy transfer and data updates take place via the built-in Wi-Fi module, and Wi-Charge is capable of simultaneously powering several devices. Each of them consumes 500 mW to support the Wi-Fi connection, receive data and display image, while in standby mode the power consumption is significantly lower.
An AirCord data transfer module is also available for the Digital View ESP6-13 ePaper model, which resembles a puck and requires assembly. This module uses infrared technology to transmit energy at a distance of up to 9 meters. The 13.3-inch E Ink Spectra 6 ePaper color display has a resolution of 1200 x 1600 pixels and is bright enough for use even in very brightly lit rooms. The ESP6-13 monitor is enclosed in an aluminum frame and equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a USB-C connector.
As is often the case with business-oriented technology, the cost of the device has not been disclosed, but companies interested in purchasing can contact the manufacturer for more information.
