Dead Island 2 and Happy Game are being given away for free on the Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has launched a new weekly giveaway, and this week users are offered two notable games at once. This time, you can add the zombie action game Dead Island 2, released in 2023, to your library for free. The game received positive reviews for its dynamic gameplay, rich atmosphere, and spectacular battles with hordes of zombies. Despite the genre, the project is distinguished by its bright visual style and elements of humor.

The second free game was the dark, but visually expressive adventure puzzle Happy Game from the Czech studio Amanita Design. The game combines surreal images with elements of horror and stands out for its author’s style of execution. The release took place in 2021, and the project also received many positive reviews. Both games can be picked up for free until May 22 inclusive.

Dead Island 2, despite a long and difficult development path, finally saw the light of day in April 2023 and surprised players with its high quality of execution. Since its launch, the zombie action from Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver has attracted more than 10 million players, although this number includes not only purchases, but also users who play through PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Players are presented with a lot of content to destroy hordes of zombies in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, and the developers continue to actively maintain interest in the game. Two major add-ons have recently been released – HAUS and SoLA, and a new cooperative mode Neighborhood Watch has been added, which opens up new opportunities for joint play and expands the zombie action.

Earlier, publisher Deep Silver and developer Dambuster Studios reported that the first-person adventure shooter Dead Island 2 sold over 1 million copies in the first three days after its release!

In addition, the developers shared some interesting in-game statistics: