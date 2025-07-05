Danish citizens will have legal protection for their body, voice and face from AI05.07.25
Denmark is set to become the first country in Europe to legislate to protect citizens from abuses related to deepfakes and other AI technologies. The government plans to amend its copyright law to formally recognize people’s right to control their own bodies, voices and facial features.
According to The Guardian, the amendments will give citizens the right to demand the removal of AI content created without their consent if it uses their appearance, voice or other personal features. In addition, victims will be able to seek compensation through the courts.
Denmark’s Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said the aim of the new rules is to send a clear message to companies developing and using AI: if platforms break the rules, there will be tough measures, including fines and, if necessary, intervention by the European Commission.
Importantly, the new rules will not apply to parody or satire – these forms of expression will remain protected by law.
Thus, Denmark is taking a step towards shaping the ethical boundaries of the use of artificial intelligence, especially in matters related to personal identity and human dignity.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
New Oppo Pad SE tablet features a high-quality screen and a large battery. It is convenient for both home use and travel. Let’s talk in more detail
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Danish citizens will have legal protection for their body, voice and face from AI artificial intelligence court of law law
Denmark is preparing to become the first country in Europe to legally protect citizens from abuses related to deepfakes and other AI technologies.
ClearFrame CD Player with Bluetooth and USB-C Costs $200 audio media players
The developers of the ClearFrame CD player deliberately abandoned “smart” electronics. There are no applications, updates, notifications or algorithms
ClearFrame CD Player with Bluetooth and USB-C Costs $200
Valve released new Steam overlay for games on Windows
PNG images will now support HDR and animation
Nothing Phone (3) became the company’s first flagship
Insta360 Mic Air – wireless microphone weighing less than 8g
Redmi smartphones game controller work up to 10 hours
Android 16 will warn about fake mobile networks
BSOD will be removed from Windows 11. Error screen will be black
Insta360 Flow 2 – inexpensive stabilizer with auto-tracking and support for Apple smartphones
Ukrainian mobile operators will be obliged to fight spam calls