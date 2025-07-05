Danish citizens will have legal protection for their body, voice and face from AI

Denmark is set to become the first country in Europe to legislate to protect citizens from abuses related to deepfakes and other AI technologies. The government plans to amend its copyright law to formally recognize people’s right to control their own bodies, voices and facial features.

According to The Guardian, the amendments will give citizens the right to demand the removal of AI content created without their consent if it uses their appearance, voice or other personal features. In addition, victims will be able to seek compensation through the courts.

Denmark’s Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said the aim of the new rules is to send a clear message to companies developing and using AI: if platforms break the rules, there will be tough measures, including fines and, if necessary, intervention by the European Commission.

Importantly, the new rules will not apply to parody or satire – these forms of expression will remain protected by law.

Thus, Denmark is taking a step towards shaping the ethical boundaries of the use of artificial intelligence, especially in matters related to personal identity and human dignity.