Chinese BYD presented a hybrid power plant that will provide a range of more than 2,000 km

BYD has introduced a new hybrid powertrain that allows cars to travel more than 2,000 kilometers without recharging or refueling. This applies to BYD dual-mode hybrid vehicles with a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.

The first cars with the new power plant, which will provide the possibility of an autonomous range of 2,100 km, will be the mid-size sedans Qin L and Seal 06. They were presented at the Beijing Motor Show in April and belong to the Dynasty and Ocean series, respectively.

BYD has made significant inroads into the Chinese car market by offering significant discounts on its products, which has led to some losses in profitability. Last year, the company sold 3 million cars, and by March of this year, it had already sold almost 1 million. One BYD vehicle accounts for every second hybrid sold in China, underscoring the company’s significant market share.

By early 2022, BYD has completely ceased production of cars running solely on fossil fuels and is now increasing exports of hybrids to developing markets where battery charging infrastructure is not yet developed.