ChatGPT subscription in Ukraine is now available for $4

A new budget tariff, ChatGPT Go, has appeared in Ukrainian ChatGPT accounts, costing $4 per month. The subscription includes all the features of the free version of the service, as well as extended access to GPT-5 models, image creation, file upload and data analysis tools, as well as an increase in the context window. The tariff is available in mobile applications for Android and iOS, as well as in versions for MacOS and Windows.

According to OpenAI, the cost of ChatGPT Go may vary depending on the interface. In particular, in the free web version for unauthorized users, this tariff is displayed with a price of $7. The company published a full list of countries where the new subscription is available on its website.

In addition to ChatGPT Go, users are still offered other plans: ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month, ChatGPT Pro for $200 and a business version with a monthly fee of $25.

Earlier, OpenAI began rolling out a new version of the ChatGPT Images tool, based on GPT-5.2. According to the company, image generation has become four times faster, and the model itself executes instructions more accurately, in particular when editing ready-made images – from adding and removing elements to combining and rearranging them.

Special attention was paid to the quality of text reproduction: the new version works better with inscriptions, including small and dense text, which was a weak point of previous models. A special Images section has appeared in the ChatGPT interface with examples of prompts and ready-made filters for working with graphics.

The update comes against the backdrop of growing competition from the Google ecosystem’s graphics tools, the popularity of which has increased interest in image generation services. OpenAI notes that ChatGPT Images remains an important factor in the growth of the platform’s audience, which has about 800 million active users every week.