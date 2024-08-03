ChatGPT has been integrated into Synchron brain implants03.08.24
Synchron, a company specializing in innovative brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), has taken a significant step forward by integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its devices. This innovation aims to improve communication for people with disabilities, such as patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Benefits of ChatGPT integration
The ChatGPT integration greatly speeds up the text input process by predicting answers and offering the user options that can be selected with a single mouse click. This is especially useful for those who experience difficulties with typing, making communication more accessible and effective.
The release of the ChatGPT-4o, capable of accepting text, audio and visual inputs, opened up new possibilities for BCI. Patients participating in clinical trials are already reporting significant improvements in quality of life thanks to the new technologies.
The cost of the implant is expected to be comparable to other medical devices, such as pacemakers, at between $50,000 and $100,000.
Synchron technology
Stentrode’s flagship product is implanted into the motor cortex of the brain via the jugular vein using a minimally invasive endovascular procedure. This eliminates the need for open brain surgery, which reduces risks and simplifies the procedure.
Synchron is actively working to improve the quality of life of patients with paralysis by enabling them to interact with computers and other devices hands-free. The integration of artificial intelligence such as ChatGPT into their device shows significant progress in this field, opening new horizons for people with disabilities.
