CES 2026: Roborock introduced robot vacuum cleaner with two legs

At CES 2026, Roborock demonstrated a prototype of the Saros Rover robot vacuum cleaner, a distinctive feature of which was a design with two independent retractable “legs” on wheels designed for cleaning stairs.

Each of the Roborock Saros Rover supports is able to move and adjust in height separately from the other, which allows the device to climb stairs while maintaining stability. Due to this scheme, the robot can imitate a human manner of movement: alternately raise and lower each leg, perform small jumps, sharp turns, sudden stops and change direction without losing balance on an uneven surface. The built-in self-balancing system prevents the device from tipping over even when subjected to external action or a push.

At the software level, Saros Rover uses artificial intelligence algorithms in combination with a set of motion sensors and three-dimensional spatial analysis data. This allows the robot to recognize the surrounding environment and control the movement of the wheel supports with high precision when overcoming difficult areas.

The model is aimed at operation in multi-level buildings and is able to gradually clean the staircases while climbing the next floor. This approach significantly reduces the number of inaccessible areas and ensures cleaning of areas that remain out of reach for traditional robot vacuum cleaners. In addition, Saros Rover can move sideways along the stairs, alternately using two independent supports, which allows for more thorough processing of each step.

The device is designed not only for working with straight stairs. According to Roborock, the robot is able to cope with curved marches, carpets and stairs with rounded edges. It is also claimed to be able to overcome slopes and complex multi-level thresholds between rooms, where additional height and traction are required.

The company notes that Saros Rover is currently in the development stage. The device’s release date, price, and availability regions have not yet been disclosed.