Casio G-SHOCK GMAP2100ST is a women’s watch with a shock-resistant case20.09.24
The Casio company introduced a new line of women’s G-SHOCK watches, named GMAP2100ST. These models attract attention with their elegant design and smooth surfaces, which are achieved by using a combination of matte and mother-of-pearl coatings on the rim and strap. The appearance of the watch is emphasized in three colors: pink, white and beige.
The main feature of the series is impact-resistant housings made of bioresins – an environmentally friendly material obtained from renewable resources. The GMAP2100ST watch is also water resistant and offers features such as world time for 48 cities, stopwatch, timer and alarm. Models are already available on the market at a price of $130.
Also, Casio introduced a new series of G-STEEL GBM-2100 watches, which combines strength and modern technology with an elegant design. This model stands out with its polished metal frame, transparent dial and stainless steel bezel. solncza-no-so-smartfona-oni-poluchayut-tolko-dannye-o-chasovom-poyase/”>The fiberglass-reinforced case provides protection and durability, while the high-contrast dial remains legible in any light.
One of the main features of the GBM-2100 is the Tough Solar technology, which allows the watch to be charged by sunlight without the need to replace the batteries. The Smartphone Link function allows you to synchronize the watch with a smartphone to control world time and alarms. The model is also equipped with a double Super Illuminator LED for bright lighting, water resistance up to 200 meters and shock resistance.
The watch offers five alarms, a stopwatch, a countdown timer and a world time function. They are made of biological resin, which reduces the negative impact on the environment. G-STEEL GBM-2100 is available in black, blue, green and brown.
