Canalys: more mobile devices on MediaTek processors, and Apple made money on them again

Research company Canalys presented data on the distribution of the global smartphone processor market for the last quarter.

In the processor supply category, MediaTek is significantly ahead of its competitors. However, the number of shipments does not always mean leadership in terms of profit, and here Apple holds the lead. .

MediaTek shipped 119 million processors this quarter, which turned out to be lower than in the third quarter of last year. compared to last year. million chips – earned $38 billion, indicating high profits with lower volumes. This could mean that MediaTek is sacrificing margins to get more orders.

Apple, in turn, delivered 54 million processors, which is significantly less than MediaTek and Qualcomm. Apple does not sell its processors to third-party manufacturers, but uses them in its own devices, such as the iPhone, which brings the company higher profits on each unit sold.

Huawei, confined exclusively to the domestic market, also showed impressive growth, increasing the supply of its HiSilicon processors by 211%.