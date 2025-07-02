Budget smartphone Moto G66j 5G received Dimensity 7060 and 50 MP camera module Sony02.07.25
Motorola has announced a new mid-range smartphone — Moto G66j 5G. The device is aimed at users who prioritize reliability, long battery life, and balanced technical parameters.
The Moto G66j 5G smartphone has a case designed for use in various conditions, as well as a battery with increased capacity and a camera with optics from Sony. The basis of the new product is a 6.7-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution (2400 × 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.
The processor is a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chip, operating on eight cores (two cores with a clock frequency of 2.6 GHz and six – 2.0 GHz each). The device is equipped with 8 GB of RAM, which can be virtually expanded to 24 GB using RAM Boost technology. The built-in storage capacity is 128 GB, and microSD memory cards up to 2 TB are supported.
The photo capabilities of the Moto G66j 5G smartphone are represented by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 32-megapixel front camera with Quad Pixel technology.
The Motorola battery capacity is 5200 mAh, and it supports 30 W fast charging. The device has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5 mm audio jack, two microphones, as well as NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3 and support for fifth-generation networks. The smartphone is certified according to IP68 and IP69 standards, and also meets MIL-STD-810H requirements, which indicates resistance to moisture, dust and falls.
The new product runs on the Android 15 operating system with the proprietary Hello UX interface. Sales in Japan are scheduled to begin on July 10. The cost of the device will be about $ 220 at the current exchange rate. An international release is expected later under the name Moto G66 5G.
The smartphone will be available in three color options: Pantone Black Oyster, Pantone Dill and Pantone Gray Mist.
