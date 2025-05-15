Bluetooth 6.1 – devices will become more secure and energy-efficient15.05.25
Just when it seems that Bluetooth has reached its ceiling and there is nothing left to improve, an update appears that changes the way we look at things. The Bluetooth SIG organization has officially introduced the Bluetooth 6.1 standard, and the focus is not on speed or range, but on privacy and energy efficiency.
The main novelty is the Random Resolvable Private Address (RPA) technology. Simply put, devices will now regularly change their Bluetooth address, and in encrypted form. This makes them practically invisible to trackers and Bluetooth scanners, which significantly increases the protection of personal data.
But the advantages do not end there: since the device no longer has to maintain a permanent open connection for recognition, power consumption is also reduced. The new Bluetooth is both more private and economical, without compromising the quality of communication.
According to rumors, the iPhone 17 Pro may be the first smartphone to support Bluetooth 6.1 – Apple is traditionally among the first to introduce new standards. But there is no official confirmation yet, so the rumor remains a rumor.
Meanwhile, the Bluetooth SIG is already hinting at the next version – Bluetooth 6.2, the release of which is scheduled for the end of 2025. There are no details yet, but the stable release of updates inspires confidence.
