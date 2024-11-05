Beyerdynamic Amiron 300 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation have LDAC support

Beyerdynamic has introduced a new model of wireless TWS headphones, the Amiron 300, which promises high-quality sound at a price of $279.99.

The Amiron 300s are equipped with a single 10mm driver and support SBC, AAC and LDAC audio codecs for excellent sound quality via Bluetooth 5.3. Bluetooth Multipoint technology allows you to connect to several devices at the same time, which simplifies the use of headphones.

The battery life of the Amiron 300 is up to 38 hours, taking into account several charges from a case that supports Qi wireless charging.

The headphones are also equipped with six microphones, which guarantees excellent sound quality during phone calls.