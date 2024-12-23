BenQ EW2790U 27-inch 4K monitor features built-in speakers and a brightness sensor23.12.24
Taiwanese company BenQ has introduced the new EW2790U monitor to the European market. The device is equipped with a 27-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and supports 95% of the P3 color space for accurate color reproduction. The monitor uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust the image contrast depending on the content.
Built-in 5-watt speakers provide good sound quality. The device is equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB-C and three USB-A for connecting peripherals, and is also equipped with an ergonomic stand. The manufacturer did not specify the refresh rate, but it is assumed that it is up to 75 Hz. Information about the price and start of sales is not yet available.
The BenQ PD3225U monitor, as the manufacturer claims, is specially designed for Mac users. The device also has an anti-glare coating and a contrast ratio of 2000:1.
The screen refresh rate is standard – 60 Hz, and HDR support includes HDR10 and Display HDR 400 standards. The monitor is equipped with a USB-C port with an output power of 85 W, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0. The device also has built-in speakers. The BenQ PD3225U monitor is available for purchase on the Amazon platform for $1,099.99.
