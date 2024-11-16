Benlydesign Stargazer S1000 retro-futuristic watch is equipped with an inclined OLED display

The Stargazer S1000 from Benlydesign is the perfect watch for fans of retro-futurism and modern technology. Their 60-degree angled monochrome OLED display provides excellent visibility at a glance, making the accessory not only stylish, but also comfortable. The brightness and high contrast of the backlit screen allow the user to easily distinguish the time and date even in the dark.

The Stargazer S1000 model is complemented by a minimalist set of functions: a stopwatch, an alarm and a calendar, preserving the aesthetics and simplicity of a classic watch. The robust stainless steel case and massive 80s-inspired strap create an impression of reliability and uniqueness. This watch is also water resistant up to 30 meters, making it suitable for everyday use.

With years of battery life, the Stargazer S1000 is an example of a harmonious combination of retro design and modern technology, suitable for those who want to emphasize their love of “nostalgic futurism”.