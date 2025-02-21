Belkin SoundForm Rhythm headphones support fast charging and last up to 28 hours on battery21.02.25
Belkin has introduced the SoundForm Rhythm wireless headphones in India. The new product is equipped with a compact charging case and is made from 75% recycled plastic, and the packaging is completely plastic-free, emphasizing the company’s environmental focus.
The headphones support Bluetooth 5.3 with Multipoint, which allows you to connect two devices at the same time. Active noise cancellation (ENC) is also provided to improve call quality. The battery life is 8 hours, with a case – up to 28 hours. Fast charging via USB-C gives 90 minutes of operation after 10 minutes of charging.
The SoundForm Rhythm have IPX5 moisture protection and a two-year warranty. The price of the device is 2499 rupees, sales have already started on Amazon India and in a number of retail stores.
