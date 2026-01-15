Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players  

Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players15.01.26
Battlefield 6, after its successful launch, has faced a noticeable decline in the number of active Steam users. NotebookCheck drew attention to this by analyzing the statistics of the SteamDB service.
Record launch and subsequent decline in interest
Battlefield 6 was released on October 10, 2025, and on the launch day, the project recorded a peak of 747,440 simultaneous players. This was one of the highest results in the entire history of the series and confirmed the significant interest of the audience at the launch. At the same time, further dynamics, according to open SteamDB data, turned out to be less optimistic.
Decline in activity after the first season
The most noticeable decline in the number of players is observed after the first season. For several weeks, the indicators have been steadily decreasing, and now the number of simultaneous users ranges from 30 to 90 thousand. At the same time, minimum values are recorded more often, and daily peak indicators rarely rise above 90 thousand. Recently, a minimum of 30,955 players has been recorded, which indicates a decrease in activity by almost 90 percent compared to the day of release.
Possible reasons and community expectations
The exact reasons for this drop are not officially named. The player community believes that the key factor was the lack of new content, including game cards. There is no information about the second season of Battlefield 6 yet, although it is expected that the next update may appear between January 20 and 27, 2026. What changes or additions they will bring is currently unknown.
Risks for further support of the game
There are increasingly suggestions among players that it will be difficult to stabilize the situation without a significant content update. In the absence of new incentives, interest in Battlefield 6 may continue to decline, creating a serious challenge for developers to support the project in the long term and maintain an active audience.
