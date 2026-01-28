Aviation, air defense, and snipers will get E-points for enemy damage

In 2026, the e-points system, which allows military personnel to exchange points for destroyed Russian infantry and equipment for the necessary weapons, will be expanded to new units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by “Oborontsi” in a press release of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The e-points system was launched as part of the “Drone Army. Bonus” project to receive real verified data on the defeat of targets on the battlefield, explained Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. It is currently planned to expand it to new components of the Ukrainian army.

The Ministry of Defense also intends to introduce a point calculation coefficient that will depend on the range of the defeat, since one of the goals for 2026 is to cut off Russian logistics and destroy the crews of the Russian army’s UAVs.

“We continue to develop the program, and this year we will add new areas to the system: we will award points for the work of air defense and army aviation against enemy drones, and we will also reward snipers for their work,” the minister said.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov at the reporting event “Army of Drones-2025”

10 e-point units in 2025

414th separate brigade of unmanned systems “Birds of the Magyar”; Special Operations Center “A” of the SBU; Lasar’s group of the National Guard of Ukraine; Main department of unmanned aviation systems “Phoenix”; 3rd separate assault brigade; 429th separate brigade of unmanned systems “Achilles”; 427th separate brigade of unmanned systems “Rorig”; 59th separate assault brigade of unmanned systems; 412th separate brigade of unmanned systems NEMESIS; battalion of unmanned systems 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

During 2025, drones hit about 820 thousand Russian targets, of which 240 thousand were destroyed and seriously wounded personnel, Mikhail Fedorov reported. Among the hit targets were also 62 thousand units of light equipment, 29 thousand – heavy equipment and another 32 thousand – strike and reconnaissance UAVs. In total, more than 80% of all defeats at the front are carried out using drones.

Earlier, Oboronka reported that the e-points system in the army has been operational since August 2025. Servicemen receive points for the destruction and defeat of Russian targets and exchange them for drones and equipment necessary for the performance of combat missions – in the Brave1 Market through authorization in DELTA. The provisioning process is implemented by ATZ through the DOT-Chain Defence digital system.

The accrual and provisioning system has been periodically expanded. In particular, since December, e-Points have been accrued for evacuation to the NRC, and the amount of weapons ordered within the system has exceeded 8.5 billion hryvnias.