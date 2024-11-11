Audi has launched a brand of electric cars in China… AUDI11.11.24
The German car manufacturer Audi has announced the launch of a new brand of electric cars called AUDI, which will be focused exclusively on the Chinese market and created in cooperation with the Chinese company SAIC. The new brand is distinguished by the abandonment of the traditional four-ring logo, replaced by illuminated “AUDI” lettering to emphasize its individuality.
The first representative of the new brand was the AUDI E concept. This electric car in a sportback body has dimensions of 4,870 mm in length, 1,990 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. Its design has been developed with the preferences of Chinese buyers in mind, including a modern front end with black LED rings that act as sensors for driver assistance systems.
The interior of the concept is equipped with microfiber upholstery, illuminated wooden elements and a curved 4K touchscreen that combines the instrument panel and digital mirrors. Integrated systems include the voice assistant AUDI Assistant and the touch panel AUDI Control.
The model is built on the Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP), developed by Audi and SAIC. Two electric motors produce 764 liters of power. and a torque of 800 Nm, which provides acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The 100kWh battery provides a range of up to 700km on the CLTC cycle, and 800V fast charging allows you to fill up 370km of range in just 10 minutes.
From mid-2025, AUDI plans to release three series models of electric vehicles in the medium and large segments, underscoring the company’s strategy to adapt to the demands of the Chinese market and develop its presence in the electric vehicle sector.
