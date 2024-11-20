Audi A3 allstreet 40 TFSI e: – a plug-in hybrid with an electric range of up to 140 km20.11.24
Audi presented the hybrid model A3 allstreet 40 TFSI e. The novelty combines an off-road design with increased ground clearance and the possibility of fully electric driving.
The model is equipped with a hybrid power plant, which includes a 1.5-liter TFSI evo2 gasoline engine with a capacity of 150 hp. and an 85 kW (115 hp) electric motor. The combined output reaches 204 hp, which allows the car to accelerate up to 225 km/h, and on one electric drive – up to 140 km/h. The electric range is up to 140 km in the WLTP cycle thanks to a battery with a useful capacity of 19.7 kWh. Depending on the road situation, the system automatically switches between gasoline and electric modes.
For charging, it is possible to connect to stations with a capacity of up to 50 kW, where the battery is charged from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes. When using 11 kW chargers, a full cycle takes about 2.5 hours. Audi charging card is available to drivers, providing access to 630,000 charging stations throughout Europe.
Audi A3 allstreet is distinguished by an updated design with protective elements on the wheel arches, thresholds and bumpers. Ground clearance is increased by 30 mm compared to the A3 Sportback, and 17-inch wheels are installed as standard. In addition, the car received original suspension settings and an optional progressive steering wheel that changes the gear ratio depending on the angle of rotation.
In Germany and other European countries, the model is available for order at a starting price of 46,000 euros.
