ASUS will not release smartphones in 2026. But the mobile business is not closed

ASUS does not plan to release new smartphone models during 2026. This is reported by DigiTimes with reference to the company’s statement. According to the source, the brand is taking a break in the mobile direction and is not preparing new releases for at least the next year.

At the moment, the latest ASUS smartphone remains the flagship Zenfone 12 Ultra, introduced in February 2025. Previously expected news, including the Zenfone 13 Ultra and the next generation of gaming devices in the ROG Phone series, according to DigiTimes, will not be released on the market in 2026.

When will the new ASUS smartphone be released

At the same time, ASUS does not announce the complete closure of the smartphone division. The company says that it will focus on supporting already released devices. Smartphone owners are guaranteed to maintain all obligations, including service, release of updates and fulfillment of warranty conditions in the previous volume.

ASUS does not disclose the official reasons for this decision. However, the publication notes that the company’s smartphone sales have recently remained at a low level. This could have prompted the manufacturer to review its strategy and reallocate resources in favor of other business areas. In particular, ASUS traditionally holds stronger positions in the laptop, component and gaming device market, where its share is significantly higher than in the smartphone segment.

Recall that the Zenfone 12 Ultra is equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The smartphone is built on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and can be equipped with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The main camera is represented by three modules with a resolution of 50, 32 and 13 megapixels, and the 5500 mAh battery supports fast wired charging at 65 W and wireless charging at 15 W.

The device came out with Android 15 and, according to the stated update policy, should receive two more major versions of the system – Android 16 and Android 17.