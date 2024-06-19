ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack with a volume of 40 liters is designed for 18-inch laptops19.06.24
ASUS announced a new addition to its line of gaming peripherals – the ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack. This backpack has a volume of 40 liters and dimensions of 54x35x21 cm, which allows you to easily place a laptop with a screen diagonal of up to 18 inches inside.
Inside the backpack there is enough space for a keyboard, mouse, headset and other necessary gaming accessories. The special case for technical accessories is ideal for storing the ROG Ally game controller, laptop power adapter, cables and other peripherals.
The ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack is equipped with numerous pockets and compartments, which provides convenient organization of content placement and easy access to things. The modular design includes a removable top pocket that can be worn separately as a small backpack or shoulder bag.
Made of high-strength 200D nylon, the backpack can withstand light rain, and a waterproof rain cover is provided for heavy downpours. The breathable foam back allows for better air circulation, while the padded shoulder straps and adjustable waist and chest straps ensure a comfortable fit.
ASUS has not yet announced the official release date and price of the ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
So far, Android Auto is mostly about the comfort and safety of using data from a smartphone while driving. But could a car’s entertainment system become more useful?
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack with a volume of 40 liters is designed for 18-inch laptopsASUS
The ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack is equipped with numerous pockets and compartments, which provides convenient organization of content placement and easy access to things.
Oppo Reno 12 series of smartphones presented: 120 Hz OLED displays and MediaTek Dimensity 7300Android MediaTek Oppo smartphone world events
The Oppo company held an event where it showed the new line of Reno 12 smartphones, which currently consists of two models – a regular and a pro version.