ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack with a volume of 40 liters is designed for 18-inch laptops

ASUS announced a new addition to its line of gaming peripherals – the ASUS ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack. This backpack has a volume of 40 liters and dimensions of 54x35x21 cm, which allows you to easily place a laptop with a screen diagonal of up to 18 inches inside.

Inside the backpack there is enough space for a keyboard, mouse, headset and other necessary gaming accessories. The special case for technical accessories is ideal for storing the ROG Ally game controller, laptop power adapter, cables and other peripherals.

The ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800 backpack is equipped with numerous pockets and compartments, which provides convenient organization of content placement and easy access to things. The modular design includes a removable top pocket that can be worn separately as a small backpack or shoulder bag.

Made of high-strength 200D nylon, the backpack can withstand light rain, and a waterproof rain cover is provided for heavy downpours. The breathable foam back allows for better air circulation, while the padded shoulder straps and adjustable waist and chest straps ensure a comfortable fit.

ASUS has not yet announced the official release date and price of the ROG Archer ErgoAir BP3800.