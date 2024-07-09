ASUS released the first mini-computer of the ROG NUC line with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards

ASUSTeK Computer officially announced a gaming mini PC ROG NUC, which was first unveiled at CES 2024 in January. The device is made in a compact body with dimensions of 270x180x50 mm, is based on the Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake) platform and is equipped with discrete video cards of the GeForce RTX 40 series.

Mini-PC ASUS ROG NUC (Scorpion Canyon) is presented in two configurations. The base version includes a Core Ultra 7 155H processor and GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop graphics card, while the top version is equipped with a Core Ultra 9 185H processor and GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop graphics card. Both models support the installation of two SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 memory modules and three M.2 NVMe drives with PCI Express 4.0 interface.

The device’s networking capabilities include 2.5-gigabit Ethernet and a Wi-Fi 6E wireless module. Other features of the mini PC include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a cooling system based on an evaporative chamber, and ASUS AURA Sync RGB LED lighting. An external adapter with a power of 330 W is used for power.

Recommended prices for the ASUS ROG NUC (Scorpion Canyon) have not been announced, but European stores offer barebones versions for around €1,470 and €1,750 depending on CPU and GPU configuration.