Asus released the AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card in the Dual EVO OC version

Asus has announced a new Dual Radeon RX 7600 EVO OC Edition video card, the third modification of the Radeon RX 7600 in the ASUS Dual line. Previously, the company released Dual OC and Dual V2 versions. The novelty is equipped with a cooling system with two fans and resembles the design of older models from the Dual series, such as the Radeon RX 7700/7800 XT. The card has a backplate on the back and an 8-pin auxiliary power connector.

The frequency of the AMD Navi 33 GPU is 2280 MHz in Game Clock mode and 2695 MHz in Boost Clock mode. Using the GPU Tweak utility, the frequencies can be increased to 2300/2715 MHz. The card is also equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 video memory with an effective speed of 18 Gbps and HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a connectors (3 ports). The recommended price of the Dual Radeon RX 7600 EVO OC Edition has not yet been announced.

But Acer introduced the Bifrost Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC video card, which has the same layout as the Predator Bifrost RX 7800 XT OC model. This video card is equipped with a three-slot cooling system with an aluminum radiator and three Frostblade 3.0 fans.

It receives power from a pair of 8-pin connectors, and three DisplayPort 2.1 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port are provided for image output. The card comes with a factory GPU overclock of up to 2050 MHz, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE reference clock is 1880 MHz.

Acer Bifrost Radeon RX 7900 GRE OC is based on a cut-down version of the Navi 31 GPU with RDNA 3 architecture. It has 5120 stream processors in 80 compute units (CUs), 160 artificial intelligence accelerators, 80 ray tracing accelerators, 320 texture overlay units (TMU ) and 160 blocks of rasterization operations (ROP).