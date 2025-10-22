ASUS ProArt P16 with professional ASUS Lumina Pro OLED screen, Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, RTX 5090 costs UAH 229,999.22.10.25
ASUS has introduced a new generation of ProArt P16 laptops in Ukraine, designed specifically for professionals in the field of video editing and digital content.
The laptop is equipped with an ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display, which supports a 10-bit 4:2:2 color format, which displays 1.07 billion colors and provides 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The screen is Pantone certified and factory calibrated with an accuracy of Delta E < 1, which guarantees high color accuracy when working with 4K and 8K video.
ASUS ProArt P16 laptop equipment
Models with RTX 5070 or 5060 support connection of up to three external 8K (60 Hz) or three 4K (120 Hz) displays, while versions with RTX 5070 Ti and higher allow configurations of up to two 8K (60 Hz) and one 8K (2 (120 Hz) displays.
The performance is provided by the 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with an integrated NPU, providing up to 50 TOPS of computing power for AI tasks. The configuration includes up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 4 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 discrete graphics with 24 GB of GDDR7 video memory.
The ProArt P16 Ambient Cooling system uses an evaporation chamber and Tri-Fan technology to provide efficient cooling with minimal noise.
The ProArt P16 case is relatively compact – the thickness is 14.9 mm, the weight is 1.95 kg. The model is equipped with an ASUS DialPad controller for convenient editing, a Copilot key for quick access to Windows AI functions, as well as a full set of USB4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1 FLR and a Wi-Fi 7 module for high-speed wireless connection.
Price of ASUS ProArt P16 2025
In Ukraine, the ASUS ProArt P16 in the top configuration – with an ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display, a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, a GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, 64 GB of RAM and two 2 TB SSDs – is already available at a price of UAH 229,999.
