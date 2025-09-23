Asus ProArt Cinema PQ09U – 4K Micro LED monitor with a diagonal of 162″!

Asus has expanded its series of professional displays and introduced the ProArt Cinema PQ09U – a huge 162-inch monitor with 4K resolution, created on the basis of Micro LED technology. Unlike TVs of similar size, the model is positioned as a monitor for studios, cinemas, exhibition spaces and creative agencies.

The new product was first shown at the NAB Show 2025, where it aroused great interest among specialists. Thanks to the pixel pitch of only 0.93 mm, the image remains clear even when viewed closely, which is especially important for color correction, editing and professional presentations.

The Asus ProArt Cinema PQ09U supports HDR, has a brightness of up to 1200 nits, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and coverage of 97% DCI-P3, providing the most accurate color reproduction. Built-in Wi-Fi 7 and 10GbE Ethernet modules are provided for working with heavy projects, and the presence of an NPU and AI GPU accelerates processes related to the use of artificial intelligence.