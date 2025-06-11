Asus presented business notebook line major update in Ukraine

Asus has introduced an update to its ExpertBook series of laptops, aimed at corporate users, managers and professionals for whom mobility and reliability are critical. All devices are built with an eye on everyday business tasks – from video conferencing to working on the go – and support 180° lid rotation, and Flip models – 360°. The standard package includes a mechanical shutter on the webcam, as well as software solutions with AI integration for productive remote work.

Asus ExpertBook B9: minimum weight, maximum return

The B9 series includes a notebook weighing less than a kilogram — 990 g. The device is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880 × 1800 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. The maximum configuration (B9403CVAR) offers an Intel Core 7 processor and up to 64 GB of RAM.

The body is made of magnesium-lithium alloy, which allows for a combination of strength and light weight. Features include AI-based tools for video calls, data protection tools, and support for energy-efficient standards. The model is aimed at executives and professionals who need to maintain productivity outside the office.

Asus ExpertBook B1: a universal solution for companies

The B1 series models are designed for a wide range of corporate clients and are distinguished by a balance of price and functionality. The updated design includes an improved cooling system and a modular design – the battery can be replaced without contacting a service center.

Configuration options include Intel and AMD processors, 14-inch and 15.6-inch screens. The new B1503CVA model supports up to 64 GB of RAM and Intel Core 7 150U processors. In addition, AI features are provided, including Copilot and AI ExpertMeet integration, as well as noise reduction systems.

Asus ExpertBook B3: Focus on Security and AI Integration

The B3 series is positioned as a solution for users who value privacy and performance. The lineup includes laptops with 14-inch and 16-inch screens with an anti-glare coating and narrow bezels, optimized for work in any conditions.



The models are equipped with processors up to Intel Core Ultra 7 with neural coprocessors and integrated graphics. The standard package includes an IR camera, fingerprint reader, TPM module, Kensington lock slot and mechanical camera protection. This package emphasizes the attention to information security.

Asus ExpertBook P5: for small and medium businesses

The P series is aimed at individual entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized companies. The flagship is the ExpertBook P5 on the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) platform with an emphasis on working with AI applications. Built-in solutions include AI ExpertMeet with automatic translation and note-taking, as well as ExpertPanel, a system for customizing user scenarios.

The body is made of recycled materials: aluminum, steel and magnets. Among the features are a display with a resolution of 2.5K and a frequency of 144 Hz, two slots for SSD, up to 32 GB of RAM and battery life of up to 28 hours. The weight of the 14-inch version is 1.27 kg.

Asus Chromebook: lightweight solutions for study and basic tasks

In addition to Windows models, the company offers Chromebook solutions. The most compact – CM30 – weighs 610 g and is focused on basic tasks. The more productive Chromebook Plus CX14 and the affordable CR12 with a 12-inch screen complete the line.



All notebooks are MIL-STD 810H certified and undergo internal Asus testing. Corporate customers have access to customization options, from hardware configuration to logo placement on the case.