Asus NUC 14 Essential is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors based on E-cores01.11.24
Asus NUC 14 Essential supports installation of SO-DIMM DDR5-4800 memory module and M.2 2280 format solid-state drive. Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.3 module are available for network connection, and Realtek ALC35 codec is responsible for sound. The mini PC also supports connection to three 4K displays.
Asus has not announced recommended prices, but the cost of the models in Europe has already been noticed: the version with Intel N150 costs around 205 euros, and the model with N250 is estimated at 244 euros.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
The Baseus table lamp turned out to be very versatile thanks to its mounting. Let’s tell in more detail
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Asus NUC 14 Essential is equipped with Intel Alder Lake-N processors based on E-coresAsus computer
The line of Asus NUC 14 mini computers has been replenished with the budget model NUC 14 Essential, built on the Intel Alder Lake-N platform (Refresh)
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric car has 1,500 horsepower and competes with the Porsche Taycan Turbo GTcar Porsche Xiaomi
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra reaches a top speed of 350 km/h and uses carbon ceramic brakes for high braking performance.