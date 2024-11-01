Asus NUC 14 Essential supports installation of SO-DIMM DDR5-4800 memory module and M.2 2280 format solid-state drive. Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.3 module are available for network connection, and Realtek ALC35 codec is responsible for sound. The mini PC also supports connection to three 4K displays.

Asus has not announced recommended prices, but the cost of the models in Europe has already been noticed: the version with Intel N150 costs around 205 euros, and the model with N250 is estimated at 244 euros.