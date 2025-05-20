Asus at Computex 2025: new peripherals and monitors

The Asus Republic of Gamers division presented an updated product line at Computex 2025. It will participate in the development and testing of new devices, including the keyboard.

Asus peripherals at Computex 2025

One of the key innovations was the Asus ROG Falcata keyboard, the design of which involves dividing the case into two parts. This allows you to flexibly adjust the position of your hands depending on user preferences and gaming scenarios. If necessary, you can use only the left part of the device – this configuration will be especially appreciated by those who need to free up space for mouse manipulations. The case has a damping layer, as well as a soft wrist rest.

The model is equipped with Asus ROG HFX V2 magnetic switches that support hot swapping. They are designed for durability up to 100 million keystrokes, and their sensitivity can be adjusted – from a minimum stroke of 0.1 mm to 3.5 mm. The keys are made of polycarbonate and POM plastic. The device is protected from dust and moisture, polling occurs at a frequency of 8000 Hz. Support for wireless communication using the ROG SpeedNova 8K protocol is provided, as well as operation via Bluetooth and USB. The keyboard has additional controls, including a wheel and a button for quick switching of Rapid Trigger modes. The autonomy of the device can reach 610 hours.

In the gaming mice category, the Asus ROG Harpe II Ace model is presented – a redesigned version of the Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition. The update received a symmetrical body made of bionylon, which allowed to reduce the weight of the device and increase resistance to mechanical stress. The surface with a matte texture prevents slipping even with intensive use. The design has reinforced side panels.

The mouse received an Asus ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor with a resolution of 42,000 dpi and the ability to track movement on glass surfaces. The buttons work with optical switches of its own ROG development. Configuration is carried out via the ROG Gear Link web interface – no software installation is required. Like the keyboard, the mouse supports wireless data transfer using ROG SpeedNova 8K technology. The Asus ROG Sheath II XXL mouse pad was shown together with the mouse, the dimensions of which are 900x400x3 mm.

In addition to peripherals, gaming chairs were presented – the Asus ROG Courser and ROG Destrier Core models. Both new products support flexible adjustment of the backrest, height, headrest and armrests. The Courser chair is distinguished by its perimeter backlight. The Destrier Core model will go on sale in black and white, the latter is called Moonlight White.

Asus ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG

In addition, at Computex 2025, the company introduced the new ROG Strix Ace XG248QSG gaming monitor, which is positioned as the fastest display in the eSports segment.

Among the declared characteristics are a response time of 0.1 ms, ELMB 2 image blur reduction technology, as well as 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. According to the company, the second generation of ELMB allows for reduced blur without noticeable Premium and G-Sync Compatible.

The display is equipped with a stand with adjustable tilt and height, which should provide more comfortable use in competitive conditions.