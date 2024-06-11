Apple watchOS 11 received an interactive training mode

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced watchOS 11, a new version of the operating system for the smart watch. This update introduces many new features, including improved health and fitness options.

watchOS 11 will introduce a training mode that analyzes personal data and metrics to assess the effect of intensity and duration of training on the body over time. An “effort rating” will be available to help determine whether you need to increase or decrease your training. There will also be days of rest, which allow you to pause activity in activity rings (Activity Ring), and the ability to set activity goals depending on the day of the week.

The new Vitals app will allow users to track important health indicators and use new features to monitor the cycle during pregnancy. The app will report when certain metrics, such as heart rate, are out of the normal range.

watchOS 11 will also bring the function of interactive messages (Live Activities) from iPhone to Apple Watch, adding the convenience of interacting with messages. For safety, for example, when jogging late at night, features will appear that allow friends to monitor your location.

Developers can start working with watchOS 11 today, and the public release is planned for the fall, dedicated to the launch of new Apple Watch models. Apple Watch is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and there are rumors of a special “X” version, similar to the iPhone.