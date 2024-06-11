Apple watchOS 11 received an interactive training mode11.06.24
At WWDC 2024, Apple announced watchOS 11, a new version of the operating system for the smart watch. This update introduces many new features, including improved health and fitness options.
watchOS 11 will introduce a training mode that analyzes personal data and metrics to assess the effect of intensity and duration of training on the body over time. An “effort rating” will be available to help determine whether you need to increase or decrease your training. There will also be days of rest, which allow you to pause activity in activity rings (Activity Ring), and the ability to set activity goals depending on the day of the week.
The new Vitals app will allow users to track important health indicators and use new features to monitor the cycle during pregnancy. The app will report when certain metrics, such as heart rate, are out of the normal range.
watchOS 11 will also bring the function of interactive messages (Live Activities) from iPhone to Apple Watch, adding the convenience of interacting with messages. For safety, for example, when jogging late at night, features will appear that allow friends to monitor your location.
Developers can start working with watchOS 11 today, and the public release is planned for the fall, dedicated to the launch of new Apple Watch models. Apple Watch is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and there are rumors of a special “X” version, similar to the iPhone.
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
The 2023 Logitech G502 line of mice includes several models – with prefixes called X, X Plus and Lightspeed. Let’s consider the middle option
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
The new version of Apple CarPlay will be able to adjust car parametersApple car WWDC
Apple showed off a number of CarPlay look and feel options, including customized Vehicle and Climate apps
NVIDIA became more expensive than Apple due to AI hypeApple NVIDIA
Last quarter, NVIDIA ended with a record revenue of $26 billion, which is more than 3.5 times higher than the same period last year