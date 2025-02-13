Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones get heart rate monitoring13.02.25
Beats, owned by Apple, has introduced a new generation of wireless headphones PowerBeats Pro 2. They have retained the sporty design with adjustable headbands for a secure fit, but have become 20% lighter, and their case has shrunk by 33% and now supports Qi and USB-C wireless charging.
One of the main innovations is the heart rate monitoring function. LED optical sensors on each earbud analyze blood flow, and the algorithm transmits data to Nike Run Club, Peloton and Apple Health.
On iOS, monitoring starts automatically, on Android it must be activated manually. The declared operating time is 8 hours with ANC (10 hours without it) and up to 36 hours with charging from the case. Water protection has remained at the IPX4 level.
The headphones are powered by the Apple H2 chip, which provides active noise cancellation (ANC) and integration with the Apple ecosystem – from personalized spatial audio to Find My.
The Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 are available in orange, purple, gray and black. The set includes five sizes of tips, and the cost is $249.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones get heart rate monitoring Apple Bluetooth earphones
The Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 are available in orange, purple, gray, and black. They come with five sizes of eartips and cost $249.
Elon Musk will pay Trump $10 million to settle X lawsuit court of law Elon Musk social media USA
Elon Musk’s X Platform (formerly known as Twitter) has agreed to pay US President Donald Trump about $10 million to settle a lawsuit
Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones get heart rate monitoring
Elon Musk will pay Trump $10 million to settle X lawsuit
First GeForce RTX 5090 power connector has already been melt
Investment in AI will double by 2025
Nvidia Optix 9 and Neural Texture Compression technologies will use 96% less memory in games
Google Messages will be able to receive WhatsApp calls
Visa Tap to Add Card technology works in Ukraine
TSMC will restrict 16nm chips sales to China
Suzuki e-Address electric scooter with 87 km range to go on sale by the end of 2025
AI video generator OmniHuman-1 from TikTok owners creates hyper-realistic videos from any photo
ChatGPT Search now is free for everyone