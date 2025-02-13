Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 headphones get heart rate monitoring

Beats, owned by Apple, has introduced a new generation of wireless headphones PowerBeats Pro 2. They have retained the sporty design with adjustable headbands for a secure fit, but have become 20% lighter, and their case has shrunk by 33% and now supports Qi and USB-C wireless charging.

One of the main innovations is the heart rate monitoring function. LED optical sensors on each earbud analyze blood flow, and the algorithm transmits data to Nike Run Club, Peloton and Apple Health.

On iOS, monitoring starts automatically, on Android it must be activated manually. The declared operating time is 8 hours with ANC (10 hours without it) and up to 36 hours with charging from the case. Water protection has remained at the IPX4 level.

The headphones are powered by the Apple H2 chip, which provides active noise cancellation (ANC) and integration with the Apple ecosystem – from personalized spatial audio to Find My.

The Apple PowerBeats Pro 2 are available in orange, purple, gray and black. The set includes five sizes of tips, and the cost is $249.