Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again   

Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again19.01.26
In 2023 and 2024, global sales of Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones remained almost at the same level. However, according to the results of 2025, the situation has changed. According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, it was Apple that for the first time in several years was able to lead the global smartphone market, overtaking its main competitor.
Market dynamics in 2025
Analysts note that in 2025 the global smartphone market grew by 2%. The key role was played by demand in the premium segment, which remained the most stable against the background of general economic uncertainty. Apple benefited the most from this: iPhone sales increased by 10% compared to 2024, which was the best indicator among the five largest manufacturers.
Advantage over Samsung
Despite a limited model range and a high price threshold, Apple controls about 20% of the global smartphone market at the end of the year. This allowed the company to overtake Samsung, which took second place with a result of 19%. Sales of the Korean manufacturer also increased, but by only 5%. According to Counterpoint, the main volume of Samsung’s supply was provided by the Galaxy A series, and the Galaxy A16 model is considered the most popular Android smartphone in the world.
The gap between the two companies became even more noticeable at the end of the year. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Apple’s share reached 25%, while Samsung’s figure decreased to 17%.
Regional success factors
Counterpoint attributes Apple’s breakthrough primarily to strong sales of the iPhone 17 at the end of the year, as well as stable demand for the iPhone 16 in India, Japan and Southeast Asia. These regions have traditionally been considered the stronghold of Android smartphones. Samsung, in turn, maintained its position in the premium segment thanks to the Galaxy S25 and Fold 7, but faced pressure in the markets of Latin America and Western Europe.
Other players and forecasts
Xiaomi is steadily holding third place in the global market with a share of 13%. Next are Oppo and Vivo, each of which controls about 8% of the market. At the same time, the highest growth rates in 2025 were demonstrated by Nothing and Google: their global shipments increased by 31% and 25%, respectively. Despite this, both brands are still included in the “Other” category, the share of which has generally decreased.
Counterpoint Research analysts also warn that in 2026 the global smartphone market may decline by about 3%. Among the key factors, they name the further increase in prices associated with crisis phenomena in the memory market.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Our editorial team traditionally sums up the results every year. We recently showcased the editors’ top devices. Now it’s time to share the top news stories from hi-tech.ua in 2025.
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again Apple Samsung smartphone
In 2023 and 2024, global sales of Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones remained almost at the same level. However, the situation changed in 2025.
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers events in Ukraine
According to the Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution, spam calls are considered to be calls of an advertising nature when a company calls a subscriber without their prior consent.
Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again
Kyivstar, Vodafone, and Lifecell have blocked 60,000 spam numbers
Doom launched on multicooker
YouTube has added new parental control features for Ukrainian users
Most popular Wikipedia articles in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A07 5G – budget smartphone with 120 Hz screen and a 6000 mAh battery
Micron 3610 NVMe – first consumer PCIe 5.0 SSD based on QLC memory
Redmi Soundbar Speaker 2 Pro audio system – budget model from Xiaomi with a wireless subwoofer
JBL introduces three new Quantum gaming headsets
Battlefield 6 lost 90% of active players
HP OmniBook, OmniStudio X and Chromebook unveiled at CES 2026
NASA will send astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years