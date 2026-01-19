Apple overtakes Samsung in smartphone market again

In 2023 and 2024, global sales of Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones remained almost at the same level. However, according to the results of 2025, the situation has changed. According to a recent report by Counterpoint Research, it was Apple that for the first time in several years was able to lead the global smartphone market, overtaking its main competitor.

Market dynamics in 2025

Analysts note that in 2025 the global smartphone market grew by 2%. The key role was played by demand in the premium segment, which remained the most stable against the background of general economic uncertainty. Apple benefited the most from this: iPhone sales increased by 10% compared to 2024, which was the best indicator among the five largest manufacturers.

Advantage over Samsung

Despite a limited model range and a high price threshold, Apple controls about 20% of the global smartphone market at the end of the year. This allowed the company to overtake Samsung, which took second place with a result of 19%. Sales of the Korean manufacturer also increased, but by only 5%. According to Counterpoint, the main volume of Samsung’s supply was provided by the Galaxy A series, and the Galaxy A16 model is considered the most popular Android smartphone in the world.

The gap between the two companies became even more noticeable at the end of the year. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Apple’s share reached 25%, while Samsung’s figure decreased to 17%.

Regional success factors

Counterpoint attributes Apple’s breakthrough primarily to strong sales of the iPhone 17 at the end of the year, as well as stable demand for the iPhone 16 in India, Japan and Southeast Asia. These regions have traditionally been considered the stronghold of Android smartphones. Samsung, in turn, maintained its position in the premium segment thanks to the Galaxy S25 and Fold 7, but faced pressure in the markets of Latin America and Western Europe.

Other players and forecasts

Xiaomi is steadily holding third place in the global market with a share of 13%. Next are Oppo and Vivo, each of which controls about 8% of the market. At the same time, the highest growth rates in 2025 were demonstrated by Nothing and Google: their global shipments increased by 31% and 25%, respectively. Despite this, both brands are still included in the “Other” category, the share of which has generally decreased.

Counterpoint Research analysts also warn that in 2026 the global smartphone market may decline by about 3%. Among the key factors, they name the further increase in prices associated with crisis phenomena in the memory market.