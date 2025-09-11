Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max – larger screen and even greater record autonomy11.09.25
The new iPhone 17 Pro Max also received a redesigned design, enhanced case protection, updated cameras and more capacious batteries.
The smartphone is made in a single aluminum body. The company reports that the Ceramic Shield protective glass is now used not only on the front panel, but also on the back. The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses a new generation of coating: the front glass Ceramic Shield 2 has become three times more resistant to scratches, and the rear glass Ceramic Shield, according to Apple, is four times stronger than the materials of previous models.
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max screen is 6.9 inches. It also provides peak brightness of up to 3000 nits when used outdoors and double the contrast in difficult lighting conditions.
The main camera unit has been significantly enlarged and now includes three 48-megapixel sensors. The telephoto lens supports 4x optical zoom to 100 mm, and thanks to the Fusion Camera function, the zoom is extended to 8x (200 mm). Digital zoom reaches 48x magnification. The front camera has a resolution of 18 megapixels and supports the Center Stage function, automatically composing the frame. The cameras are compatible with professional ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2 and Genlock modes, which allows you to synchronize video recording from multiple devices.
The hardware is built on the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core central processor and a 6-core graphics subsystem. Compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, performance has increased by up to 40%. The devices use a vapor chamber cooling system, as well as the N1 chip, which provides support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
Apple emphasizes that in a number of countries, including the USA, Canada and Japan, the new models will be delivered only with eSIM. The space freed up by abandoning the physical SIM tray allowed for an increase in battery capacity. According to the company, this provides up to 39 hours of video playback on a single charge – a record for an iPhone.
The smartphone will be offered in three color options: silver, dark blue and space orange. The amount of built-in memory starts at 256 GB and reaches 2 TB in the higher configuration. In the US, the price of the iPhone 17 Pro will start at $ 1099, the iPhone 17 Pro Max – at $ 1199.
Pre-orders start on September 12, the official sale is scheduled for September 19.
New iPhone 17 Pro has the largest battery among all Apple smartphones accumulator Apple iPhone smartphone
At the fall event, Apple announced the iPhone 17 Pro. It received a redesigned aluminum body with a Ceramic Shield protective coating on the front and back.
