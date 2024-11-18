Apple Final Cut Pro 11 can automatically highlight people and objects, as well as create subtitles18.11.24
Apple has introduced an update to the video editing program Final Cut Pro 11, the first in 13 years. This update brings a number of significant improvements and new features aimed at professionals and creators.
One of the main innovations is the Magnetic Mask tool with artificial intelligence. This function allows you to highlight people and objects in the video without the need to use a green screen, which simplifies the process of working with backgrounds and effects, and also gives more control over the project.
The program now supports the tactile feedback of Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, which adds convenience when editing. iPhone 16 Pro users can record 4K video at 120 frames per second to create smooth slow-motion, and then import that footage into Final Cut Pro for iPad for further editing.
In addition, the function Transcribe to Captions appeared, which automatically generates subtitles for videos using Apple’s special model for audio analysis. Also added is support for spatial video editing, which can be imported from the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models, as well as from the Canon R7 camera.
Other innovations include new effects, modular transitions, improvements for working with vertical videos and integration with Vision Pro for editing spatial videos.
Final Cut Pro 11 is available as a download for $299.99 for Mac and $4.99 per month or $49 per year for iPad. The update is free for app users.
