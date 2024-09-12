AOC U32G4ZMN gaming monitor with 4K screen and QD-Mini LED matrix with 240 Hz costs $776

AOC has expanded its line of gaming monitors by releasing the U32G4ZMN model with an advanced QD-Mini LED panel and 4K resolution. This novelty combines a high refresh rate of 240 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, which makes it an attractive choice for gamers seeking high image quality and smooth gameplay. Support for 10-bit color depth and HDR1000 certification provide an extended dynamic range for a more detailed and saturated picture.

The monitor covers 97% of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of sRGB, which is important for accurate color reproduction, and its static contrast ratio is 3000:1. The response time of 1 ms GTG guarantees minimal delays, which is especially important in dynamic games.

The U32G4ZMN features a convenient stand with adjustable height, tilt, swivel and swivel capabilities, as well as compatibility with VESA 100x100mm wall brackets. In terms of connectivity, the monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, which allows you to connect modern devices and accessories.

AOC U32G4ZMN can already be bought in China for $776.

Previously AOC introduced a new gaming monitor with a Samsung matrix. The model, named AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD2, is equipped with a QD-OLED panel with a diagonal of 26.5 inches. The display has a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and supports a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, providing a response time of 0.03 ms. The monitor is also certified according to the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 standard and covers 99.1% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor is equipped with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Built-in speakers with a power of 5 W complement the functionality of the device. The AOC AGON Pro AG276QZD2 is now available for purchase in the US for $599.

