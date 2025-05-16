AOC C27G4H2 – 27-inch curved monitor with 200 Hz and HDR1016.05.25
AOC has announced a new curved monitor C27G4H2, aimed at gaming. The model has already gone on sale on the Chinese platform JD.com at a price of 1499 yuan, but in retail the device is expected to cost less – about 1099 yuan, which is equivalent to about $153.
The device is based on a 27-inch Fast VA panel with a Full HD resolution (1920×1080 pixels) and a curvature of 1500R. This design expands the field of view and creates an immersive effect. The claimed refresh rate is 200 Hz, the response time is 1 ms (GtG). The monitor supports Adaptive-Sync technology and is compatible with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.
AOC C27G4H2 is factory calibrated: the color accuracy level Delta E is less than 2. The device covers 100% of the sRGB color space and 93% of the DCI-P3, supports the HDR10 standard and reaches a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. This allows you to display both bright and dark areas while preserving detail.
The stand is adjustable in height by 120 mm, and the screen can also be tilted and rotated. The monitor supports VESA mounting, which simplifies installation on a wall or bracket. Of the interfaces, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 and a 3.5 mm audio output. All connectors provide HDR content transmission.
The model implements vision protection technologies, including flicker elimination and blue light filtering, which reduces fatigue during prolonged use.
