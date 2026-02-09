Anker Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank is equipped with two built-in USB Type-C cables

Anker has released the Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank, a compact 10,000mAh battery with two built-in USB-C cables, additional USB-C and USB-A ports, and support for fast charging up to 35W.

The built-in fabric-braided USB-C cables are rated for over 10,000 bends, and the additional ports allow you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Features and Compatibility

The power bank is compatible with major protocols, including PD, PPS, QC, SCP, and UFCS. There is an LED display on the case that displays the real-time charge level. Despite its 10,000mAh capacity, the device remains lightweight and portable, making it a great option for travel and everyday use.

The Anker Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank is available in four colors: black, white, pink, and blue. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops including the MacBook Air, and gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

The model is available now for around $26 (in RMB). It is expected to be available in international markets later.