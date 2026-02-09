Anker Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank is equipped with two built-in USB Type-C cables

Anker Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank is equipped with two built-in USB Type-C cables09.02.26
Anker has released the Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank, a compact 10,000mAh battery with two built-in USB-C cables, additional USB-C and USB-A ports, and support for fast charging up to 35W.
The built-in fabric-braided USB-C cables are rated for over 10,000 bends, and the additional ports allow you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
Features and Compatibility
The power bank is compatible with major protocols, including PD, PPS, QC, SCP, and UFCS. There is an LED display on the case that displays the real-time charge level. Despite its 10,000mAh capacity, the device remains lightweight and portable, making it a great option for travel and everyday use.
The Anker Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank is available in four colors: black, white, pink, and blue. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops including the MacBook Air, and gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.
The model is available now for around $26 (in RMB). It is expected to be available in international markets later.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Anker Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank is equipped with two built-in USB Type-C cables accumulator
Anker has released the Zolo 35W Travel Power Bank – a compact 10,000 mAh battery with two built-in USB-C cables, additional USB-C and USB-A ports
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st Kyivstar rates
Kyivstar has planned a new wave of price increases: starting March 1, the cost of seven plans will increase, but in exchange, the operator is offering additional gigabytes of roaming data.
Kyivstar increases prices for UAH 50-90 in 7 tariffs from March 1st
China bans electric cars with hidden door handles
SpaceX bought xAI Elon Musk became the first person in the world with over $850 billion
Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025
Baseus has released a 200W power bank for laptops
Xiaomi G34WQi 2026 – new 34-inch 180Hz gaming monitor
Acer Shadow Knight Neo 16 laptop get Intel Core i7-14650HX and Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics
Asus ROG Kithara – gaming headphones with Hi-Fi
Grand Theft Auto 5 sales exceed 225 million
All drones in Ukraine will need to be registered
Microsoft has redesigned the Start menu again in Windows 11
For have Diya.Signature you will need passport with an NFC chip