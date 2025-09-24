Anker Soundcore Sleep A30 headphones fight snoring24.09.25
Anker has introduced new wireless headphones Soundcore Sleep A30, which are designed specifically for sleep and fighting snoring. The manufacturer claims that these are the world’s first “smart” headphones for sleep with active noise cancellation.
The model is equipped with a Smart ANC system that adapts to external sounds and blocks noises that interfere with falling asleep. The charging case with a built-in microphone detects snoring and automatically turns on the masking audio stream, allowing the user to sleep without waking up.
Another feature is AI Brainwave Audio technology. It uses specially selected sound rhythms to relax and improve sleep quality. The headphones track sleep phases, have a smart alarm clock and a set of scenarios for falling asleep.
Each earbud weighs only 3 grams and has an ergonomic shape designed for comfort even with a sideways head position. The battery life is up to 9 hours, and with the case – up to 45 hours. The Soundcore Sleep A30 is already available for order for $230.
