Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 – new 2048 Wh charging station, fully charged in 1 hour

05.02.26
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2
Anker has officially introduced the Solix C2000 Gen 2 portable charging station with fast charging and multiple connection options. The peak power of the station with a LiFePO4 battery with a capacity of 2048 Wh is 4000 W, and with the help of an additional battery it can be expanded to 4 kWh. The nominal power of the charger is 2400 W. 

The station can be charged in several ways: from the network with a capacity of 2600 W together with solar energy, 2300 W only from the outlet, from a gasoline or gas generator, 800 W from the sun and the same amount from the car, or 120 W through a 12 V car outlet. Anker claims that the battery life is more than 4000 charging cycles. It will last more than 10 years even with daily use.

 

Dimensions and connectors for connecting the charging station

 

The energy reserve of Solix C2000 Gen 2 can be increased to 4 kWh with the help of a special additional battery Anker Solix BP2000 Gen 2. The station is a competitor of Bluetti Elite 200 V2, which was released at the end of last year, but at the same time it is a little lighter and more compact: 59 × 250 × 257 mm, 18.9 kg.
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 is equipped with nine connectors for connecting devices, including two USB-C ports with 140 W Power Delivery support. The cost of the station will be €1499, while the first buyers in Europe will be able to get a significant discount – up to €999. Pre-orders will be accepted until February 23, and open sales will start the next day.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
491
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

02.02.26
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
views
26
comments 0
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.


РќРѕРІРѕСЃС‚РёNews
05.02.26 | 19.18
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 – new 2048 Wh charging station, fully charged in 1 hour
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2

Anker has officially introduced the Solix C2000 Gen 2 portable charging station with fast charging and multiple connection options

05.02.26 | 17.10
All drones in Ukraine will need to be registered   
Съемка колеса обозрения в парке развлечений Припять дроном DJI Mavic Air

Verkhovna Rada supported Bill No. 13600, which de-anonymizes the use of drones in civil airspace through mandatory registration, police registration, and identification of operators