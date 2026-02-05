Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 – new 2048 Wh charging station, fully charged in 1 hour

Anker C2000 can be charged up to 80% in just 45 minutes and up to 100% in 58 minutes from the AC network in combination with a solar panel.

Anker has officially introduced the Solix C2000 Gen 2 portable charging station with fast charging and multiple connection options. The peak power of the station with a LiFePO4 battery with a capacity of 2048 Wh is 4000 W, and with the help of an additional battery it can be expanded to 4 kWh. The nominal power of the charger is 2400 W.

The station can be charged in several ways: from the network with a capacity of 2600 W together with solar energy, 2300 W only from the outlet, from a gasoline or gas generator, 800 W from the sun and the same amount from the car, or 120 W through a 12 V car outlet. Anker claims that the battery life is more than 4000 charging cycles. It will last more than 10 years even with daily use.

Dimensions and connectors for connecting the charging station

The energy reserve of Solix C2000 Gen 2 can be increased to 4 kWh with the help of a special additional battery Anker Solix BP2000 Gen 2. The station is a competitor of Bluetti Elite 200 V2, which was released at the end of last year, but at the same time it is a little lighter and more compact: 59 × 250 × 257 mm, 18.9 kg.

Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 is equipped with nine connectors for connecting devices, including two USB-C ports with 140 W Power Delivery support. The cost of the station will be €1499, while the first buyers in Europe will be able to get a significant discount – up to €999. Pre-orders will be accepted until February 23, and open sales will start the next day.