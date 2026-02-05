Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 – new 2048 Wh charging station, fully charged in 1 hour

The station can be charged in several ways: from the network with a capacity of 2600 W together with solar energy, 2300 W only from the outlet, from a gasoline or gas generator, 800 W from the sun and the same amount from the car, or 120 W through a 12 V car outlet. Anker claims that the battery life is more than 4000 charging cycles. It will last more than 10 years even with daily use.
Dimensions and connectors for connecting the charging station
The energy reserve of Solix C2000 Gen 2 can be increased to 4 kWh with the help of a special additional battery Anker Solix BP2000 Gen 2. The station is a competitor of Bluetti Elite 200 V2, which was released at the end of last year, but at the same time it is a little lighter and more compact: 59 × 250 × 257 mm, 18.9 kg.
Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 is equipped with nine connectors for connecting devices, including two USB-C ports with 140 W Power Delivery support. The cost of the station will be €1499, while the first buyers in Europe will be able to get a significant discount – up to €999. Pre-orders will be accepted until February 23, and open sales will start the next day.