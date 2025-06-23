Anker recalls over a million power banks

Anker has announced a recall of PowerCore 10000 portable batteries (model A1263), manufactured between January 1, 2016 and October 30, 2019 and sold in the United States until the end of 2022. The reason is the recorded cases of overheating and ignition of the devices.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), at least 19 incidents have been registered, including two cases of minor burns and 11 cases of property damage totaling more than $60 thousand. The recall involves power banks in black, blue, red and white colors.

You can check the device by looking at the sticker on the bottom of the case. If the specified model is Anker PowerCore 10000 (Model: A1263), purchased in the United States from June 1, 2016 to December 31, 2022, the device is subject to recall. Anker recommends that you immediately stop using the battery and fill out a special form on the official website.

Users are offered two compensation options: a free replacement for a new Anker Power Bank model (10K, 22.5W, model A1388) or a $30 gift card if a replacement is temporarily unavailable.

This is not the first time Anker has recalled products. In 2024, the company already recalled the Power Bank 321 model and several other devices, including Bluetooth speakers, due to similar battery safety issues.