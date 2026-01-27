Anker Nano Charger 45 W – compact GaN adapter with display

Anker has announced the Nano Charger 45 W, a new generation of compact GaN charging adapters aimed at iPhone, Android smartphone, tablet and lightweight laptop users. The key features of the new product are increased energy efficiency, foldable plugs and a built-in smart display that displays the parameters of the charging process.

Despite its compact dimensions, the adapter provides a full 45 W of power, which is enough to quickly charge modern smartphones. According to the manufacturer, the iPhone 17 Pro can restore up to 50% of the charge in about 20 minutes. The Nano Charger 45 W is also suitable for recharging the iPad and MacBook Air.

What is special about the new Anker Nano Charger 45 W

One of the main features is the intelligent mechanism recognition system. When connecting an iPhone, the charging display displays the smartphone model, the current battery level and automatically selects the optimal power to reduce battery wear. This feature only works with iOS devices.

The model has a foldable plug with a 180 ° opening angle, which simplifies the use of the adapter in different types of sockets and makes it convenient for travel. At the same time, the case remains extremely compact and is smaller in size than the 30 W charger.

The Anker Nano Charger 45 W is available in several colors, including Aurora White, Stone Black, Misty Blue and orange. In the European market, the novelty is sold at a price of 29.99 euros, and a USB-C cable is included.