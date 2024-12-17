Android XR is the new operating system for Google’s Apple Vision Pro competitor

Google has unveiled Android XR, a platform for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices, returning to the market after the closure of Google Glass and Daydream. The new system aims to compete with Apple’s VisionOS, emphasizing simplicity and accessibility.

Android XR features:

Android integration: support for Play Store apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, and multitasking, including a multi-window version of Chrome.

Gemini AI: helps recognize objects, generate hints, and provide deeper integration with the environment.

WebXR: support for depth maps for the interaction of virtual objects with real surfaces.

Technical Features:

OpenXR 1.1 support: a cross-platform API focused on performance and portability.

Advanced features: Neural networks for hand rendering. Depth textures for realistic integration of virtual and real content. Improved lighting to match real-world conditions. Tracking devices (e.g. keyboards, phones) in a virtual environment.

Formats: glTF 2.0 support for 3D models and OpenEXR for HDR environments.

Android XR Gadgets

The first devices are expected in 2025. One of the first will be Samsung’s Project Moohan headset, which offers gesture control and eye tracking. However, the question remains whether Google can make these features truly convenient and avoid the mistakes of the past.

Android XR offers a less expensive and open alternative to Apple’s VisionOS, promising Android functionality combined with AR and VR. The success of the platform will depend on the quality of implementation and market reaction.