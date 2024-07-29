Android Auto now only works with Android 9.0 and above29.07.24
Google has updated the operating system requirements for using the Android Auto car platform. From now on, you will need a device with Android 9.0 (Pie) or higher to connect your smartphone to the car. This decision was made in order to ensure more stable operation of Android Auto and improve the user experience.
New versions of the Android operating system offer advanced features that allow optimizing the operation of the application and integration with the car. It also allows developers to add new features and improve the overall user experience.
Main changes:
- Smartphone update: Owners of devices running Android 8.0 (Oreo) and earlier will need to update their operating system or purchase a new device to continue using Android Auto.
- More features: Users of new Android versions will have access to a wide range of features and improved performance.
- Safety on the road: Higher operating system requirements will help improve driving safety, as new versions of Android often include updates and improvements to system stability.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Android Auto now only works with Android 9.0 and aboveAndroid car Google
Owners of devices running Android 8.0 (Oreo) and earlier will need to upgrade their operating system or purchase a new device to continue using Android Auto.
Alphabet earned $84.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024. Annual growth – 14%financials Google
Alphabet’s YouTube ad revenue in the second quarter of 2024 was $8.66 billion, up from $7.67 billion in the same period last year.