Android Auto now only works with Android 9.0 and above

Google has updated the operating system requirements for using the Android Auto car platform. From now on, you will need a device with Android 9.0 (Pie) or higher to connect your smartphone to the car. This decision was made in order to ensure more stable operation of Android Auto and improve the user experience.

New versions of the Android operating system offer advanced features that allow optimizing the operation of the application and integration with the car. It also allows developers to add new features and improve the overall user experience.

Main changes: