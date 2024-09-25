Android Auto has gained support for Tesla’s charging standard for electric vehicles

Google has introduced an update to Android Auto that for the first time adds support for electric vehicles with North American Charging Standard (NACS) chargers used at Tesla charging stations. This feature will be available in Android Auto beta version 12.9.143804 and will make it easier for drivers to find such stations via Google Maps.

Although Tesla cars do not support Android Auto, owners of other electric cars that use NACS will be able to use the new feature to conveniently find charging points. The popularity of the NACS standard is confirmed by the fact that General Motors has approved its adapter for its models.

The update is already available in beta via the Play Store and is expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.

This year Tesla urged car owners to refrain from using the “life hack” with the Supercharger charging cable. It consists in wrapping the handle with a wet towel to mislead the temperature sensors. When the charging power and speed increase, the handle heats up and charging stops. The trick is that the towel cools the pen, which helps avoid limiting charging power on hot days. Temperature sensors for underwear – probably think Darwin Award enthusiasts.

One Tesla Model S owner claims that his car was charging at 60 kW, and using a wet towel allowed the speed to increase to 95 kW. Out Of Spec Studios noted that this method helped prevent the power drop from 147kW to 58kW, increasing the speed to 119kW with a damp cloth at room temperature.

While worries about using wet items with electrical devices seem unfounded, since car chargers and outlets are designed to work in the rain, Tesla has another reason not to recommend this trick.

According to Inside EVs, the method only works on older V2 Supercharger charging stations, as newer versions are already equipped with a handle cooling system. The exception is the Cybertruck, whose 800V system functions as a pair of 400V batteries and heats even the cooled V3 Supercharger grips hot.