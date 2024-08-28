Android 15 will be released in October on the Google Pixel. The company has already confirmed this

Google has officially confirmed the timing of the update of its Pixel smartphones to Android 15. Earlier there were rumors that the update might not be released in September and now it has been confirmed. Google plans to release Android 15 in October, probably in the middle of the month.

A few hours ago, the company changed the release notes of the Android beta update that is coming to devices that opted out of beta testing. The updated notes state that users waiting for the stable Android 15 update should “ignore the OTA [downgrade] until Android 15 is available in October.”

The report effectively confirms Google’s plans to release an update to Pixel devices in October, despite the company previously refusing to comment on rumors of an October release to Android Authority.

For users who have exited the Android beta testing program, this message is important because it gives an idea of ​​how long you will have to wait for the stable update and ignore the OTA versions of Android 14.

The following Pixel devices will receive Android 15: