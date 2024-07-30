An ex-Google engineer launched the WebXray search engine

Tim Liebert, a former Google engineer, created WebXray, a search engine that helps you see exactly how websites track user activity.

He got the idea for WebXray while in graduate school while researching cookies and advertising technology. WebXray’s goal is to make it easier to identify companies that track users so that prosecutors and other interested parties can better understand the situation. Liebert believes that while laws protecting online privacy already exist, regulators often lack the resources to effectively enforce them. He hopes WebXray will help accelerate change in the industry and increase transparency in online tracking.

The free version of WebXray provides access to 25 daily searches and basic cookie analysis. Paid users get a more detailed analysis of privacy breaches, which can be useful for law firms or technology companies seeking to comply with the law.

A San Francisco woman recently sued Microsoft and two major US sex toy sellers, accusing them of illegally tracking users on sites without their consent. This case highlights the importance of tools like WebXray in protecting user privacy on the Internet.