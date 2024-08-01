AMD Ryzen AI 300 laptop processors based on Zen 5 architecture officially announced

The official release of AMD Ryzen AI 300 (Strix Point) mobile processors has taken place. The new processors are manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm technology, contain up to 12 cores (four Zen 5 and eight Zen 5c), up to 24 MB of L3 cache, integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics (up to 16 computing units) and an NPU unit with a performance of 50-55 TOPS to accelerate AI applications. The TDP level can be configured in the range from 15 to 54 watts.

The transition to the Zen 5 architecture provided the Ryzen AI 300 processors with a significant increase in performance. The new products are not only more powerful than their predecessors, but also often outperform competitors from Intel and Qualcomm, although much depends on the TDP level. The increase in the performance of the integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics relative to RDNA 3 was achieved mainly due to the increase in the number of computing units. Laptops with new chips are already available in large foreign stores, and the first independent reviews have appeared online. In Ukraine, the new products are expected a little later.

